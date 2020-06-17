605 ENDERS AV

Amenities

This is a beautiful apt with all the extras. This one bedroom apt includes a garage with storage, private washer and dryer, and direct access to apartment above. It has hard wood floors, beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, over the range microwave, large bathroom, large private porch off kitchen to sit and enjoy the views of spacious back yard. One car parking only, no smoking and no pets allowed. Tenant pays propane heat, landlord pays garbage, electric, snow removal.