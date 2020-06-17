All apartments in Central Bridge
Central Bridge, NY
605 ENDERS AV
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

605 ENDERS AV

605 Enders Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

605 Enders Avenue, Central Bridge, NY 12092

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful apt with all the extras. This one bedroom apt includes a garage with storage, private washer and dryer, and direct access to apartment above. It has hard wood floors, beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, over the range microwave, large bathroom, large private porch off kitchen to sit and enjoy the views of spacious back yard. One car parking only, no smoking and no pets allowed. Tenant pays propane heat, landlord pays garbage, electric, snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 ENDERS AV have any available units?
605 ENDERS AV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Central Bridge, NY.
What amenities does 605 ENDERS AV have?
Some of 605 ENDERS AV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 ENDERS AV currently offering any rent specials?
605 ENDERS AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 ENDERS AV pet-friendly?
No, 605 ENDERS AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Central Bridge.
Does 605 ENDERS AV offer parking?
Yes, 605 ENDERS AV does offer parking.
Does 605 ENDERS AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 ENDERS AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 ENDERS AV have a pool?
No, 605 ENDERS AV does not have a pool.
Does 605 ENDERS AV have accessible units?
No, 605 ENDERS AV does not have accessible units.
Does 605 ENDERS AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 ENDERS AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 ENDERS AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 ENDERS AV does not have units with air conditioning.
