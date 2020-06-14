/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:07 PM
25 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Centereach, NY
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.
Results within 1 mile of Centereach
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,
Results within 5 miles of Centereach
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,470
976 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
190 Terry Rd B
190 Terry Rd, Hauppauge, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Gorgeous Updated 1 Bdrm in Heart of Smithtown - Property Id: 288508 Gorgeous Completely Redone 1 Bdrm, Open Floorplan, Spacious Lvrm & Dnrm, EIK w/ Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances,Custom Wainscoting paneling throughout with with Chair-rail
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
48 Navajo Court
48 Navajo Court, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious and bright upper Deluxe unit close to end of development. Newer carpet unit to be painted upon vacancy of current tenant. Lots of closet space and great community amenities. Non-smoking.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
91-1B Richmond Boulevard
91 Richmond Blvd, Ronkonkoma, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2614 sqft
Diamond 1 Bedroom First Floor Unit Large Walk In Closet. Located in North Nob Hill. Easy Parking In Front. All Updated Kitchen & Bath. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Heat & Water Included. Large Storage Room, Pool, Tennis, Gym & playground.
Results within 10 miles of Centereach
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Central Islip
30 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,788
694 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Patchogue
8 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,328
790 sqft
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Hauppauge
45 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
665 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
114 Bergold St
114 Bergold Street, Brentwood, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 114 Bergold St in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Islandia
1 Unit Available
705 Towne House Vlg
705 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Big and bright Unit conveniently located near expressway. Closets galore Over sized rooms Newer kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors..Laundry inside of unit with new washer and dryer... CLEAN!!!
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Miller Place
1 Unit Available
124 Sylvan Avenue
124 Sylvan Ave, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
Beautiful Upper Unit located in Sylvan Apartments. Open Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen & Bath, Hardwood Floors, Private Entrance, Washer & Dryer on Premises. Close to Shopping,Restaurants & Beach.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Miller Place
1 Unit Available
101 Sylvan Avenue
101 Sylvan Avenue, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Lower End Sun-Filled Unit - Private Entrance, Laundry Facility on Premises, Sliding Door to Patio, Large Master Bedroom & Living Room. Parking in Front of Unit. Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Beach. Must Be Board Approved.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Village of the Branch
1 Unit Available
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
365 Route 111
365 Route 111, Smithtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Nice and roomy 1 bedroom unit- facing away from traffic, very quiet-also available for sale -see ml#3141064
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Sayville
1 Unit Available
239 Middle Road
239 Middle Road, Sayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
420 sqft
Separate cottage in beautiful South Sayville Use of yard and garden, 420 sq.ft. Lr/kitchen combo, sep bedroom/bath.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Islandia
1 Unit Available
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Islandia
1 Unit Available
812 Towne House Vlg
812 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
lovely end unit 1br condo. Pool , tennis. Must see
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
East Patchogue
1 Unit Available
311 Bay Avenue - 3
311 Bay Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a room rental at a 24 unit rooming house. The home has 24 hr security , a house manager, a weekly cleaning crew. Everything is included, water, heat, electric . This is a month to month lease This is a shared rooming house.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYSelden, NYFarmingville, NYNesconset, NYSt. James, NYPort Jefferson, NY