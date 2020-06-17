All apartments in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, NY
129 Carousel Lane
Last updated May 31 2020

129 Carousel Lane

129 Carousel Lane · (585) 394-0270
Location

129 Carousel Lane, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2832 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Building, relocating or just want to experience fine Canandaigua Lake living? Ready for your immediate enjoyment is this Lake-level, Luxury Townhome with Lake views, private Beach, Boat slip, dock & kayak racks! Home includes: 2,830 sq ft, first floor suite, plus 2 bedrooms up, 2.5 baths, multi-use room, covered patio with lake-view, central AC, abundant storage & attached 2 car garage! Light & Bright, south-facing open floor plan. One of the most desirable, convenient and fun areas to live on beautiful Canandaigua Lake! Lease includes: dock & boat slip, exterior maintenance, lawn & landscape maintenance, snow removal of driveway & front sidewalk, weekly trash & recycling collection. Tenant to provide their own boat hoist. Monthly rent is less than a one week rental on the Lake during the summer! 12+ month lease term. Don't miss this opportunity to be on the Lake in a thriving area - walkable to all amenities...golf, parks, restaurants, shopping, Wegmans, festivals, CMAC and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Carousel Lane have any available units?
129 Carousel Lane has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 Carousel Lane have?
Some of 129 Carousel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Carousel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
129 Carousel Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Carousel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 129 Carousel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canandaigua.
Does 129 Carousel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 129 Carousel Lane does offer parking.
Does 129 Carousel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Carousel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Carousel Lane have a pool?
No, 129 Carousel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 129 Carousel Lane have accessible units?
No, 129 Carousel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Carousel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Carousel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Carousel Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 129 Carousel Lane has units with air conditioning.
