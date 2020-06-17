129 Carousel Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Building, relocating or just want to experience fine Canandaigua Lake living? Ready for your immediate enjoyment is this Lake-level, Luxury Townhome with Lake views, private Beach, Boat slip, dock & kayak racks! Home includes: 2,830 sq ft, first floor suite, plus 2 bedrooms up, 2.5 baths, multi-use room, covered patio with lake-view, central AC, abundant storage & attached 2 car garage! Light & Bright, south-facing open floor plan. One of the most desirable, convenient and fun areas to live on beautiful Canandaigua Lake! Lease includes: dock & boat slip, exterior maintenance, lawn & landscape maintenance, snow removal of driveway & front sidewalk, weekly trash & recycling collection. Tenant to provide their own boat hoist. Monthly rent is less than a one week rental on the Lake during the summer! 12+ month lease term. Don't miss this opportunity to be on the Lake in a thriving area - walkable to all amenities...golf, parks, restaurants, shopping, Wegmans, festivals, CMAC and more!