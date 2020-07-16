971 Grant Street

Amenities
Spectacular Completely Renovated Apartment - The Best in Modern City Living! Stately 10 ft. Ceilings w/Crown Moldings, Wall-mounted 75" LG 4K-Smart TV in Huge Loft-style Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Stylish Large-Plank Flooring. Elegant Shaker Kitchen Cabinets with Soft-Close Doors & Drawers, Under Cabinet LED Lighting &Custom Granite Countertops w/Island, High-end SS Appliances.2 Full Bath w/Polished Porcelain Floors, Subway Tile & Granite Counters. Beautiful Bedrooms with Plush wall to wall Carpeting, along with a large Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet. Convenient In-Unit Laundry with full size, HE Black SS Samsung Washer&Dryer. Central Air. Wall-Controlled Ceiling Fans. Rent incl:off street parking, water &trash. Tenant pays utilities. No smoking or pets. $1500/mo. rent and $1500 security deposit. A 12-month lease minimum is required and good credit is a must. Credit/background check and proof of income minimum of 3x the rental amount. Ideal location in the North District of Buffalo, that is close to everywhere! Only 5 miles from Downtown & under 1.5 miles from the Elmwood Village Business District, Albright Knox, Buffalo History Museum, Richardson Complex & Hoyt Lake.