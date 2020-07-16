971 Grant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spectacular Completely Renovated Apartment - The Best in Modern City Living! Stately 10 ft. Ceilings w/Crown Moldings, Wall-mounted 75" LG 4K-Smart TV in Huge Loft-style Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Stylish Large-Plank Flooring. Elegant Shaker Kitchen Cabinets with Soft-Close Doors & Drawers, Under Cabinet LED Lighting &Custom Granite Countertops w/Island, High-end SS Appliances.2 Full Bath w/Polished Porcelain Floors, Subway Tile & Granite Counters. Beautiful Bedrooms with Plush wall to wall Carpeting, along with a large Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet. Convenient In-Unit Laundry with full size, HE Black SS Samsung Washer&Dryer. Central Air. Wall-Controlled Ceiling Fans. Rent incl:off street parking, water &trash. Tenant pays utilities. No smoking or pets. $1500/mo. rent and $1500 security deposit. A 12-month lease minimum is required and good credit is a must. Credit/background check and proof of income minimum of 3x the rental amount. Ideal location in the North District of Buffalo, that is close to everywhere! Only 5 miles from Downtown & under 1.5 miles from the Elmwood Village Business District, Albright Knox, Buffalo History Museum, Richardson Complex & Hoyt Lake.