Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

971 Grant Street

971 Grant Street · (716) 523-8508
Location

971 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY 14207
Black Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spectacular Completely Renovated Apartment - The Best in Modern City Living! Stately 10 ft. Ceilings w/Crown Moldings, Wall-mounted 75" LG 4K-Smart TV in Huge Loft-style Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Stylish Large-Plank Flooring. Elegant Shaker Kitchen Cabinets with Soft-Close Doors & Drawers, Under Cabinet LED Lighting &Custom Granite Countertops w/Island, High-end SS Appliances.2 Full Bath w/Polished Porcelain Floors, Subway Tile & Granite Counters. Beautiful Bedrooms with Plush wall to wall Carpeting, along with a large Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet. Convenient In-Unit Laundry with full size, HE Black SS Samsung Washer&Dryer. Central Air. Wall-Controlled Ceiling Fans. Rent incl:off street parking, water &trash. Tenant pays utilities. No smoking or pets. $1500/mo. rent and $1500 security deposit. A 12-month lease minimum is required and good credit is a must. Credit/background check and proof of income minimum of 3x the rental amount. Ideal location in the North District of Buffalo, that is close to everywhere! Only 5 miles from Downtown & under 1.5 miles from the Elmwood Village Business District, Albright Knox, Buffalo History Museum, Richardson Complex & Hoyt Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Grant Street have any available units?
971 Grant Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 971 Grant Street have?
Some of 971 Grant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
971 Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 971 Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 971 Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 971 Grant Street offers parking.
Does 971 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 971 Grant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Grant Street have a pool?
No, 971 Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 971 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 971 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 971 Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
