Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Videos and Video tours available upon requestSeparate entrance to bedroom and living room Large eat in kitchen stainless steel stove and fridge Gray lacquer custom tall cabinets, plenty of counter space, Granite countertops King sized bedroom of light lots of windows Oversized living room Lots of closets through out (4)Gut renovated full bath glass shower doors custom shower heads Drenched in sunlight abundance of windows. Polished Hardwood floors long hallway for privacy Nothing like it won't last!!! Located on quiet tree lined block. Near all shopping and transportation. 86th Street Business Improvement District around the corner Century 21 Banana Republic Outlet TJMaxx Sephora Victoria's Secret 24 hr Diners Groceries Supermarkets half block away! X27 X37 City Busses to Midtown and DoentownB16 B1 B63 S53 S93 S79 Brooklyn and Staten Island Busses. R Line 86th Street Stop BQE Expressway and Belt Parkway Short Drive away! Walk to Verrazanno Bridge three mile Extending Board Walk and Park.Please contact me for details! Magner1032