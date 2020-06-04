716 West Ave Avenue

Amenities

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom Furnished apartment on the west side. Upper unit situated in the rear of property, this apartment is quiet and secluded. Features include in-unit laundry with a laundry room, an office/study with a beautiful exterior balcony off, 2 cozy bedrooms, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a private double entrance. Study could be a 3rd bedroom if desired. Apartment does come fully furnished and loaded with everything one needs to live. Furniture, gas, electric and internet all included in rent with a Roko TV. Short term leasing is available. No pets allowed.