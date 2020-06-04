All apartments in Buffalo
716 West Ave Avenue

716 West Avenue · (716) 949-3405
Location

716 West Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14213
Front Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom Furnished apartment on the west side. Upper unit situated in the rear of property, this apartment is quiet and secluded. Features include in-unit laundry with a laundry room, an office/study with a beautiful exterior balcony off, 2 cozy bedrooms, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a private double entrance. Study could be a 3rd bedroom if desired. Apartment does come fully furnished and loaded with everything one needs to live. Furniture, gas, electric and internet all included in rent with a Roko TV. Short term leasing is available. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 West Ave Avenue have any available units?
716 West Ave Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 West Ave Avenue have?
Some of 716 West Ave Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 West Ave Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
716 West Ave Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 West Ave Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 716 West Ave Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 716 West Ave Avenue offer parking?
No, 716 West Ave Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 716 West Ave Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 West Ave Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 West Ave Avenue have a pool?
No, 716 West Ave Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 716 West Ave Avenue have accessible units?
No, 716 West Ave Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 716 West Ave Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 West Ave Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
