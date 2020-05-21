All apartments in Buffalo
Find more places like 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buffalo, NY
/
418 Colvin Avenue - Upper
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:18 AM

418 Colvin Avenue - Upper

418 Colvin Avenue · (716) 638-2176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $800
See all

Location

418 Colvin Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Welcome to 418 Colvin! This charming, upper, 3 bedroom apartment is conveniently located in between Kenmore and Hertel, and close to many area restaurants, coffee shops, and more! Features include:

* Stunning natural woodwork
* Decorative fireplace
* Built-in cabinetry
* Hardwood flooring
* TWO balconies
* Freshly painted with modern colors
* Formal dining room
* Spacious kitchen
* Stove and refrigerator included
* One off-street parking spot
* Attic storage
* Washer/dryer hookups

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal Opportunity Housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required. Rent includes water and garbage services. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity. Off-street parking. No street parking on Colvin during the winter months. Ample street parking on the next corner, however. Cats negotiable with additional fees/restrictions. Lawn care included. Snow removal is shared by all tenants in the building. Salt/shovel provided.

To inquire, call Dee at 716-220-3596. Visit our website at www.townehousing.com in order to fill out an application, as well as, view our other available listings. For a virtual tour, visit our Towne Housing YouTube page.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper have any available units?
418 Colvin Avenue - Upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper have?
Some of 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper currently offering any rent specials?
418 Colvin Avenue - Upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper is pet friendly.
Does 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper offer parking?
Yes, 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper does offer parking.
Does 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper have a pool?
No, 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper does not have a pool.
Does 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper have accessible units?
No, 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 418 Colvin Avenue - Upper?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buffalo 1 BedroomsBuffalo 2 Bedrooms
Buffalo Apartments with GarageBuffalo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buffalo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Lockport, NYCheektowaga, NY
Niagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity