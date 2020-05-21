418 Colvin Avenue - Upper

Amenities

Welcome to 418 Colvin! This charming, upper, 3 bedroom apartment is conveniently located in between Kenmore and Hertel, and close to many area restaurants, coffee shops, and more! Features include:



* Stunning natural woodwork

* Decorative fireplace

* Built-in cabinetry

* Hardwood flooring

* TWO balconies

* Freshly painted with modern colors

* Formal dining room

* Spacious kitchen

* Stove and refrigerator included

* One off-street parking spot

* Attic storage

* Washer/dryer hookups



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal Opportunity Housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required. Rent includes water and garbage services. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity. Off-street parking. No street parking on Colvin during the winter months. Ample street parking on the next corner, however. Cats negotiable with additional fees/restrictions. Lawn care included. Snow removal is shared by all tenants in the building. Salt/shovel provided.



To inquire, call Dee at 716-220-3596. Visit our website at www.townehousing.com in order to fill out an application, as well as, view our other available listings. For a virtual tour, visit our Towne Housing YouTube page.