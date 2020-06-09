All apartments in Buffalo
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:21 PM

41 Sterling Avenue

41 Sterling Avenue · (716) 362-2373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Sterling Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large, bright apartment on one of North Buffalo's best streets - Sterling Avenue. Just steps away from some of the best Hertel Avenue hot spots. Large living and dining room with hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful original woodwork. Kitchen features a gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Laundry in building. Off street parking. Rent includes water, trash and yard maintenance. Credit and background check required. First month's rent and security deposit are due at signing. Call today to schedule appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Sterling Avenue have any available units?
41 Sterling Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Sterling Avenue have?
Some of 41 Sterling Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Sterling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
41 Sterling Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Sterling Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 41 Sterling Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 41 Sterling Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 41 Sterling Avenue does offer parking.
Does 41 Sterling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Sterling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Sterling Avenue have a pool?
No, 41 Sterling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 41 Sterling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 41 Sterling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Sterling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Sterling Avenue has units with dishwashers.
