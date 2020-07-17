390 Elmwood Avenue

Amenities

Second story spacious flat in converted victorian home. Conveniently located in the Elmwood Village, right on Elmwood Avenue, steps from Thin Man Brewery, Newbury Cafe Childrens Hospital and more favorite local spots. Totally renovated luxury apartment with hardwood exotic floors in all 3 bedrooms plus adjoining office which can be 4th bedroom and living room areas, slate tile in kitchen and ceramic in full bath. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops on new cabinetry. Living room features decorative fireplace and bamboo privacy shades. Bathroom features in unit high efficiency washer and dryer, claw tub shower, and handpainted vessel sink vanity. Plenty of parking in back and use of charming front porch. Call Jen at (716) 578-5494 for a showings. Tenant pays for electric and gas. Landlord pays trash, water, and internet.