Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

390 Elmwood Avenue

390 Elmwood Avenue · (716) 771-0103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

390 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222
Bryant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Second story spacious flat in converted victorian home. Conveniently located in the Elmwood Village, right on Elmwood Avenue, steps from Thin Man Brewery, Newbury Cafe Childrens Hospital and more favorite local spots. Totally renovated luxury apartment with hardwood exotic floors in all 3 bedrooms plus adjoining office which can be 4th bedroom and living room areas, slate tile in kitchen and ceramic in full bath. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops on new cabinetry. Living room features decorative fireplace and bamboo privacy shades. Bathroom features in unit high efficiency washer and dryer, claw tub shower, and handpainted vessel sink vanity. Plenty of parking in back and use of charming front porch. Call Jen at (716) 578-5494 for a showings. Tenant pays for electric and gas. Landlord pays trash, water, and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
390 Elmwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 Elmwood Avenue have?
Some of 390 Elmwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Elmwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
390 Elmwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Elmwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 390 Elmwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 390 Elmwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 390 Elmwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 390 Elmwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 Elmwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Elmwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 390 Elmwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 390 Elmwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 390 Elmwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Elmwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Elmwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
