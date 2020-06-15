240 Richmond Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated bike storage some paid utils

Richmond Row welcomes you to the best of the Elmwood Village! Nestled on the stately corner of Richmond Avenue and Bryant Street, Apartment #5 boasts all of the amenities you need in a trendy complex you will be fortunate to call home. Follow the mature trees along sidewalks to some of the city's most coveted restaurants and entertainment hot spots: Thin Man Brewery, Five Points, Kleinhan's Music Hall, Root and Bloom cafe, just to name a few.



* HEAT included

* WiFi included

* Tenant only pays electric



* Available IMMEDIATELY!

* gorgeous front windows to fill your space with natural sunlight and offer a breathtaking cityscape view

* new appliances in kitchen

* oven and electric range

* beautiful hardwood kitchen cabinets

* white marble tile throughout large bathroom

* TUB! Soak away the days' stress

* powerful shower-head option for efficient morning routines before work

* easy cleaning

* closets! Something you forget to ask about until you are unpacking. Lots of storage space.

* window treatments included in bedroom and living room

* coin operated laundry on site

* secure bike racks

* SECURITY! Surveillance cameras on property

* gated off-street parking available

* pet-friendly, 15lb maximum



Thank you for your interest! Call/text for an appointment. We look forward to meeting you!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/buffalo-ny?lid=13296522



