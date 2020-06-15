240 Richmond Avenue

Amenities
Richmond Row welcomes you to the best of the Elmwood Village! Nestled on the stately corner of Richmond Avenue and Bryant Street, Apartment #5 boasts all of the amenities you need in a trendy complex you will be fortunate to call home. Follow the mature trees along sidewalks to some of the city's most coveted restaurants and entertainment hot spots: Thin Man Brewery, Five Points, Kleinhan's Music Hall, Root and Bloom cafe, just to name a few.
* HEAT included
* WiFi included
* Tenant only pays electric
* Available IMMEDIATELY!
* gorgeous front windows to fill your space with natural sunlight and offer a breathtaking cityscape view
* new appliances in kitchen
* oven and electric range
* beautiful hardwood kitchen cabinets
* white marble tile throughout large bathroom
* TUB! Soak away the days' stress
* powerful shower-head option for efficient morning routines before work
* easy cleaning
* closets! Something you forget to ask about until you are unpacking. Lots of storage space.
* window treatments included in bedroom and living room
* coin operated laundry on site
* secure bike racks
* SECURITY! Surveillance cameras on property
* gated off-street parking available
* pet-friendly, 15lb maximum
Thank you for your interest! Call/text for an appointment. We look forward to meeting you!
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/buffalo-ny?lid=13296522
(RLNE5760121)