Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

240 Richmond Avenue

240 Richmond Avenue · (716) 361-3067
Location

240 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222
Bryant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
Richmond Row welcomes you to the best of the Elmwood Village! Nestled on the stately corner of Richmond Avenue and Bryant Street, Apartment #5 boasts all of the amenities you need in a trendy complex you will be fortunate to call home. Follow the mature trees along sidewalks to some of the city's most coveted restaurants and entertainment hot spots: Thin Man Brewery, Five Points, Kleinhan's Music Hall, Root and Bloom cafe, just to name a few.

* HEAT included
* WiFi included
* Tenant only pays electric

* Available IMMEDIATELY!
* gorgeous front windows to fill your space with natural sunlight and offer a breathtaking cityscape view
* new appliances in kitchen
* oven and electric range
* beautiful hardwood kitchen cabinets
* white marble tile throughout large bathroom
* TUB! Soak away the days' stress
* powerful shower-head option for efficient morning routines before work
* easy cleaning
* closets! Something you forget to ask about until you are unpacking. Lots of storage space.
* window treatments included in bedroom and living room
* coin operated laundry on site
* secure bike racks
* SECURITY! Surveillance cameras on property
* gated off-street parking available
* pet-friendly, 15lb maximum

Thank you for your interest! Call/text for an appointment. We look forward to meeting you!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/buffalo-ny?lid=13296522

(RLNE5760121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
240 Richmond Avenue has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Richmond Avenue have?
Some of 240 Richmond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
240 Richmond Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 240 Richmond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 240 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 240 Richmond Avenue does offer parking.
Does 240 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Richmond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 240 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 240 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 240 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Richmond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
