Buffalo, NY
22 Oakland Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

22 Oakland Place

22 Oakland Place · (716) 864-6757
Buffalo
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Garage
Apartments under $800
Location

22 Oakland Place, Buffalo, NY 14222
Bryant

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3827 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Colonial located on exclusive Oakland Place. Fully furnished rental feat. 3,827 square feet w/ 4 BR, and 2.5 BA. Enter through the grand foyer w/ 12 ft ceilings & HWF throughout. Large LR feat. beautiful built-ins, and gas fireplace. Formal DR w/ French Crystal Antique chandelier, and gas FP making this space a glamorous dining experience. Large kitchen with soapstone countertops, breakfast bar, high-end appliances, and gas fireplace. Large sunlit FR that is open to the kitchen with sliding glass doors, a perfect space for entertaining. Exit out the sliding glass doors and enjoy the large sundeck & slate patio. 1st floor laundry. Master BR feat. plenty of closet space including a converted BR that has been upgraded with California Closets and a en-suite bath. A perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Oakland Place have any available units?
22 Oakland Place has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Oakland Place have?
Some of 22 Oakland Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Oakland Place currently offering any rent specials?
22 Oakland Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Oakland Place pet-friendly?
No, 22 Oakland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 22 Oakland Place offer parking?
No, 22 Oakland Place does not offer parking.
Does 22 Oakland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Oakland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Oakland Place have a pool?
No, 22 Oakland Place does not have a pool.
Does 22 Oakland Place have accessible units?
No, 22 Oakland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Oakland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Oakland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
