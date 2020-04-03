22 Oakland Place

Amenities

Beautiful Colonial located on exclusive Oakland Place. Fully furnished rental feat. 3,827 square feet w/ 4 BR, and 2.5 BA. Enter through the grand foyer w/ 12 ft ceilings & HWF throughout. Large LR feat. beautiful built-ins, and gas fireplace. Formal DR w/ French Crystal Antique chandelier, and gas FP making this space a glamorous dining experience. Large kitchen with soapstone countertops, breakfast bar, high-end appliances, and gas fireplace. Large sunlit FR that is open to the kitchen with sliding glass doors, a perfect space for entertaining. Exit out the sliding glass doors and enjoy the large sundeck & slate patio. 1st floor laundry. Master BR feat. plenty of closet space including a converted BR that has been upgraded with California Closets and a en-suite bath. A perfect location!