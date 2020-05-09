All apartments in Buffalo
19 Allen, Upper Rear Street

19 Allen Street · (716) 887-3891
Location

19 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14202
Allen

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated apartment features both a Bedroom and Den/Home Office. Pics show views into the kitchen, living room and bathroom. The renovation was designed by a noted Buffalo architect with an international resume of projects. New solid hardwood floors, cherry and granite countertops, sleek fixtures in both kitchen & bath, central air, roof terrace, free laundry: all mere steps from the Medical Campus and Allentown Metro station. $1150 + gas & electric. No smoking; pets under 30 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1150
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street have any available units?
19 Allen, Upper Rear Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street have?
Some of 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Allen, Upper Rear Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street is pet friendly.
Does 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street offer parking?
No, 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street have a pool?
No, 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Allen, Upper Rear Street does not have units with dishwashers.
