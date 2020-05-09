19 Allen, Upper Rear Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This updated apartment features both a Bedroom and Den/Home Office. Pics show views into the kitchen, living room and bathroom. The renovation was designed by a noted Buffalo architect with an international resume of projects. New solid hardwood floors, cherry and granite countertops, sleek fixtures in both kitchen & bath, central air, roof terrace, free laundry: all mere steps from the Medical Campus and Allentown Metro station. $1150 + gas & electric. No smoking; pets under 30 pounds.