Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Lot/ Land For Sale w/ Direct No Credit Check Loan - Beautiful Place to build your Home!142 W. Delavan Ave. Buffalo, NY 14213

Owner financing available w/ $1.9k down, no credit check or ss!



We welcome agents and we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down!



You will need to go take a good look. If you like it give me a call.



Text 254 307 2773 with address



(RLNE3688704)