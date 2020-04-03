136 Broadway Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Come discover this stunning, loft apartment located on the 3rd floor of 136 Broadway. The 1866 building was one of the first preservation-minded conversion projects in Downtown - and attention to detail is everywhere! Step into a large, private foyer with a double closet and space for bikes. Proceed up the stairs to a spacious Living Room with the original plank floors refinished. Turn towards the Kitchen and see wood cabinets, ceramic tile floor and quality, stainless appliances. The generous Bedroom holds a large closet and a door to a private deck. In-unit Laundry and contemporary Bath are located to the right. Amenities include Central Air and designated off-street Parking for one vehicle. Small pets ok; no smoking. Call today!