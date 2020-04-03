All apartments in Buffalo
Find more places like 136 Broadway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buffalo, NY
/
136 Broadway Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

136 Broadway Street

136 Broadway · (716) 887-3891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $800
See all

Location

136 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14203
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come discover this stunning, loft apartment located on the 3rd floor of 136 Broadway. The 1866 building was one of the first preservation-minded conversion projects in Downtown - and attention to detail is everywhere! Step into a large, private foyer with a double closet and space for bikes. Proceed up the stairs to a spacious Living Room with the original plank floors refinished. Turn towards the Kitchen and see wood cabinets, ceramic tile floor and quality, stainless appliances. The generous Bedroom holds a large closet and a door to a private deck. In-unit Laundry and contemporary Bath are located to the right. Amenities include Central Air and designated off-street Parking for one vehicle. Small pets ok; no smoking. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1600
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Broadway Street have any available units?
136 Broadway Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 Broadway Street have?
Some of 136 Broadway Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
136 Broadway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 136 Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 136 Broadway Street does offer parking.
Does 136 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 136 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 136 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 136 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 136 Broadway Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buffalo 1 BedroomsBuffalo 2 Bedrooms
Buffalo Apartments with GarageBuffalo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buffalo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Lockport, NYCheektowaga, NY
Niagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity