136 Broadway Street

Amenities
Come discover this stunning, loft apartment located on the 3rd floor of 136 Broadway. The 1866 building was one of the first preservation-minded conversion projects in Downtown - and attention to detail is everywhere! Step into a large, private foyer with a double closet and space for bikes. Proceed up the stairs to a spacious Living Room with the original plank floors refinished. Turn towards the Kitchen and see wood cabinets, ceramic tile floor and quality, stainless appliances. The generous Bedroom holds a large closet and a door to a private deck. In-unit Laundry and contemporary Bath are located to the right. Amenities include Central Air and designated off-street Parking for one vehicle. Small pets ok; no smoking. Call today!