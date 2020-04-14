All apartments in Buffalo
119 Hirschbeck Street - 2
119 Hirschbeck Street - 2

119 Hirschbeck Street · (716) 638-2176
Location

119 Hirschbeck Street, Buffalo, NY 14212
Emerson

Price and availability

Amenities

Take a look at this large, two-bedroom, upper apartment! Conveniently located near Bailey Ave. and close to Family Dollar, Rite Aid, and more! Features include:

*Large master bedroom
* Newer carpeting
* Bonus room
* Balcony
* Living room connected to formal dining room
* Vintage claw foot tub
* Spacious eat-in kitchen
* Large pantry
* Plenty of storage
* Ceiling fan
* Freshly painted
* Shared back yard
* Washer/Dryer hookups negotiable

Professionally leased by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. One year lease term required . Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes water and garbage fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity and are responsible for snow removal. Cats negotiable with additional fees/restrictions. Sorry, no dogs please. Street parking only.

To inquire about this listing, please call 716-638-2176 and enter the street number. To apply, please go to https://townehousing.com/application-process/ Thank you and we look forward to connecting with you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 have any available units?
119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 have?
Some of 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Hirschbeck Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
