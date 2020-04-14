119 Hirschbeck Street - 2

Amenities
Take a look at this large, two-bedroom, upper apartment! Conveniently located near Bailey Ave. and close to Family Dollar, Rite Aid, and more! Features include:
*Large master bedroom
* Newer carpeting
* Bonus room
* Balcony
* Living room connected to formal dining room
* Vintage claw foot tub
* Spacious eat-in kitchen
* Large pantry
* Plenty of storage
* Ceiling fan
* Freshly painted
* Shared back yard
* Washer/Dryer hookups negotiable
Professionally leased by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. One year lease term required . Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes water and garbage fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity and are responsible for snow removal. Cats negotiable with additional fees/restrictions. Sorry, no dogs please. Street parking only.
To inquire about this listing, please call 716-638-2176 and enter the street number. To apply, please go to https://townehousing.com/application-process/ Thank you and we look forward to connecting with you soon!