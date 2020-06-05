All apartments in Buffalo
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:06 AM

105 Kamper Ave

105 Kamper Avenue · (716) 218-0535
Location

105 Kamper Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14210
Cazenovia Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Upper · Avail. Jul 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Enjoy the convenience of a FULLY RENOVATED rental in a perfect South Buffalo location.

Just MOVE IN and ENJOY!

This COOL, FULLY FURNISHED Main Floor Unit features updated kitchen fully equipped (Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave), modern stylish furniture, HD Smart TV (watch whatever you want for free), free WiFi, & 2 bedrooms with comfortable new Queen Sized Beds, and pullout sofabed for extra guests!

INCLUDES:
- 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment with separate entrance entirely to yourself
- Water and Trash Fees
- 1 Street Parking Spot
- FREE onsite Laundry (washer / dryer in basement)
- FREE Storage (full basement and attic available for tenants to use for storage)

The Location is perfect off Seneca St in hip South Buffalo:
- 5 min WALK from the new Seneca Shea Theater, Restaurants & Cazenovia Park
- 10 min to Downtown, Sabres Arena & Walden Galleria Shopping
- 15 min from the Airport, Walden Galeria Mall, Bills New Era Stadium or Canadian Border
- 30 min from Niagara Falls & Seneca Casino

LEASE TERMS:
- Flexible Lease Terms (1 year preferred, shorter terms available if interested)
- Flexible Payment Plans (pay in advance, monthly, bi-monthly or weekly)
- Damaged Credit accepted
- Completed standard Rental Application (available online)
- Proof of Income and Government ID Required

MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS:
- First Month Rent Required
- 1 month Security Deposit Required
- Pets Allowed! ($250 Fee)
- Water, Parking, Laundry ALL INCLUDED!
- You pay Gas + Electricity (about $100-$200 per month)

***IMPORTANT*** SEND US A NOTE OR CALL NOW TO BOOK A VIEWING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Kamper Ave have any available units?
105 Kamper Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Kamper Ave have?
Some of 105 Kamper Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Kamper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
105 Kamper Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Kamper Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Kamper Ave is pet friendly.
Does 105 Kamper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 105 Kamper Ave does offer parking.
Does 105 Kamper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Kamper Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Kamper Ave have a pool?
No, 105 Kamper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 105 Kamper Ave have accessible units?
No, 105 Kamper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Kamper Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Kamper Ave has units with dishwashers.
