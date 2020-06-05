105 Kamper Ave

Amenities

Enjoy the convenience of a FULLY RENOVATED rental in a perfect South Buffalo location.



Just MOVE IN and ENJOY!



This COOL, FULLY FURNISHED Main Floor Unit features updated kitchen fully equipped (Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave), modern stylish furniture, HD Smart TV (watch whatever you want for free), free WiFi, & 2 bedrooms with comfortable new Queen Sized Beds, and pullout sofabed for extra guests!



INCLUDES:

- 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment with separate entrance entirely to yourself

- Water and Trash Fees

- 1 Street Parking Spot

- FREE onsite Laundry (washer / dryer in basement)

- FREE Storage (full basement and attic available for tenants to use for storage)



The Location is perfect off Seneca St in hip South Buffalo:

- 5 min WALK from the new Seneca Shea Theater, Restaurants & Cazenovia Park

- 10 min to Downtown, Sabres Arena & Walden Galleria Shopping

- 15 min from the Airport, Walden Galeria Mall, Bills New Era Stadium or Canadian Border

- 30 min from Niagara Falls & Seneca Casino



LEASE TERMS:

- Flexible Lease Terms (1 year preferred, shorter terms available if interested)

- Flexible Payment Plans (pay in advance, monthly, bi-monthly or weekly)

- Damaged Credit accepted

- Completed standard Rental Application (available online)

- Proof of Income and Government ID Required



MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS:

- First Month Rent Required

- 1 month Security Deposit Required

- Pets Allowed! ($250 Fee)

- Water, Parking, Laundry ALL INCLUDED!

- You pay Gas + Electricity (about $100-$200 per month)



