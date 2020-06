Amenities

Steps from Hertel, this three bedroom upper features hardwood floors throughout, a large living room with non-functioning fireplace, and includes water, trash pick up and appliances (stove and fridge). Laundry hookups are available in basement. There is a shared driveway with off-street parking.

Please apply here:

http://tcsbuffalo.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp