2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
49 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brighton, NY
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Rose Lawn
1 Unit Available
296 Glen Ellyn
296 Glen Ellyn Way, Brighton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1327 sqft
Great duplex, 2 story, new kitchen w/new: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microhood! New counter top and new flooring! Hardwood flooring throughout! Two bedrooms on second floor w/full bath! Third floor is finished with fresh paint & new
Results within 1 mile of Brighton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1200 East Avenue
1200 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Executive Rental Available June 1st in the Sought-After East Avenue Neighborhood! Steps to all that Historic East Avenue & Park Avenue Areas Have to Offer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Upper Monroe
1 Unit Available
296 Laburnam Crescent
296 Laburnam Crescent, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Brand New and really well done! Wonderfully bright! 2 Bedroom, 1 full bath, apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Strong
1 Unit Available
67 Westmoreland Drive
67 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Location! Location! Walk to Stron Hospital from this beautiful 2 bedroom, lower unit! 1/2 house! Kitchen appliances included-stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer! Living room with fireplace! Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout!
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 Rowley Street
57 Rowley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom first floor apartment, nice hardwoods through out except the carpeted bedrooms. Open concept kitchen with dishwasher, exposed brick and gas stove plus an eat-in area, extra space for office or studio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Ellwanger-Barry
1 Unit Available
700 South Avenue
700 South Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1032 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed room loft for rent. Located in the historic "Roxy Theater"in the South Wedge. One of kind 1032 sq ft. 2 story apartment. Wonderful kitchen with high efficiency stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
36-2 Community Manor Drive
36 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
841 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1st Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
267 Westminster Road
267 Westminster Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1625 sqft
Unbelievable Park Avenue apartment with two full size bedrooms and two full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Webster Manor
40 Webster Manor Dr, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1038 sqft
Exquisite apartments with vinyl plank flooring and open layouts. Tenants get access to laundry facilities and a fitness center. Shop, dine, and socialize at Baytowne Plaza. Close to beautiful Lake Ontario.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Avenue
9 Units Available
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1248 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Riverton Knolls
312 Countess Dr, Scottsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1112 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including walking and biking trails, a lounge with billiards, and a fitness center. Apartment features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with an electric range and central air. Near I-90 and Riverbend Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Henrietta Highlands Apartments
41 High Manor Dr, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Close to downtown Rochester. Modern apartments in a country-like setting with ample open green space and easy access to walking trails. Kitchens with electric ranges, dishwashers, oak cabinets and pantries.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
King's Court Manor Apartments
2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Residents have bay windows, dining rooms and additional storage in this property's homes. There's an onsite bus stop and laundry facilities located in each building. East Ridge Road provides shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Parkway Manor Apartments
32 Portland Pkwy, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with off-street parking, eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry and extra storage. In Rochester near Irondequoit. Across from Rochester General Hospital with easy access to interstates 390, 490 and 590.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$970
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
19 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
995 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lyell-Otis
1 Unit Available
502 Lyell Ave 2
502 Lyell Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 140147 Spacious 2 bedroom with huge open space to make it a 3 bedrooms. Water and heat included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140147 Property Id 140147 (RLNE5852893)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
United Neighbors Together
1 Unit Available
162 Wetmore Park
162 Wetmore Park, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$650
162 Wetmore Park - Property Id: 293903 This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floor, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Homestead Heights
1 Unit Available
1142 N Goodman St Down
1142 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1142 N Goodman Street Down - Property Id: 292900 This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Plymouth-Exchange
1 Unit Available
1032 Exchange St
1032 Exchange Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1032 Exchange St Available 08/02/20 2Bed1Bath CUSTOM $1000 - Aug 1st Lease! Perfect for Fall 2020! Laundry on site No smoking 2 Off-street parking spaces 1/4 acre lot New Furnace! It is a 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to the U of R campus.