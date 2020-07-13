All apartments in Bellport
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

Rosemont Brookhaven

1220 Orchid Cir · (631) 438-8390
Location

1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY 11713
North Bellport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 006-1131 · Avail. Sep 17

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 040-1587 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 004-1119 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft


Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
game room
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
playground
pool table
tennis court
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Atlantic Point. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. Atlantic Point is perfectly located near major freeways with access to downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation. Available for your convenience are four sparkling swimming pools, a cardiovascular theater with aerobics and yoga, and an indoor basketball court. Experience the ease of deluxe apartment living amid beautifully landscaped grounds. You'll have the time to pursue your interest while enjoying maintenance-free living. Call Atlantic Point today for further information about our affordably priced apartment homes. One Week Only, Spring Fever Special! Mini IPad2 Giveaway for Lease Signings by May 23, 2015. Take a Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $275 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (first pet), $250 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rosemont Brookhaven have any available units?
Rosemont Brookhaven has 7 units available starting at $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rosemont Brookhaven have?
Some of Rosemont Brookhaven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosemont Brookhaven currently offering any rent specials?
Rosemont Brookhaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosemont Brookhaven pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosemont Brookhaven is pet friendly.
Does Rosemont Brookhaven offer parking?
Yes, Rosemont Brookhaven offers parking.
Does Rosemont Brookhaven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rosemont Brookhaven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosemont Brookhaven have a pool?
Yes, Rosemont Brookhaven has a pool.
Does Rosemont Brookhaven have accessible units?
No, Rosemont Brookhaven does not have accessible units.
Does Rosemont Brookhaven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosemont Brookhaven has units with dishwashers.
Does Rosemont Brookhaven have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rosemont Brookhaven has units with air conditioning.

