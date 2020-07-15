12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellport, NY
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
9 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Results within 5 miles of Bellport
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
6 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,591
790 sqft
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Patchogue
293 S Ocean Avenue
293 South Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 293 S Ocean Avenue in Patchogue. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
319 Bay Ave - Room 6
319 Bay Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a shared rooming house. There is 24 bedrooms in the home and 8 bathrooms with 3 kitchens. The house has a cleaning service that cleans it weekly. You will have a private room on one of the three floors. This is an all male rooming house.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
311 Bay Avenue - 1
311 Bay Ave, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a shared rooming house. There is 24 bedrooms in the home and 8 bathrooms with 3 kitchens. The house has a cleaning service that cleans it weekly. You will have a private room on one of the three floors. This is an all male rooming house.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
311 Bay Avenue - 3
311 Bay Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a room rental at a 24 unit rooming house. The home has 24 hr security , a house manager, a weekly cleaning crew. Everything is included, water, heat, electric . This is a month to month lease This is a shared rooming house.
Results within 10 miles of Bellport
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
905 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
127 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,532
747 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
21 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Sayville
239 Middle Road
239 Middle Road, Sayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
420 sqft
Separate cottage in beautiful South Sayville Use of yard and garden, 420 sq.ft. Lr/kitchen combo, sep bedroom/bath.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Medford
106 Granny Rd
106 Granny Road, Medford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. All utilities included. Exclusive use of 1 car attached, heated garage provides Washer and Dryer plus additional room for storage, exercise, etc.
