village of baldwinsville
11 Apartments for rent in Village of Baldwinsville, Baldwinsville, NY
The Landings at Meadowood
111 Pebblewood Lane, Baldwinsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, luxurious complex close to shopping, dining, the Lakeview Amphitheater, and the Seneca River Trail in Baldwinsville. Pet-friendly apartments with chef-inspired kitchens and private outdoor living spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Village of Baldwinsville
87-30 60th Avenue
87-30 Sixty Road, Onondaga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Mint Sunny studio apartment with Balconey. Big room with 2 closets, Full Kitchen with DW, Stove and Fridge, Stacking Laundry, Full Bath.
Results within 10 miles of Village of Baldwinsville
Woodland Acres Townhomes
3788 Timber Trl, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1395 sqft
Contemporary townhomes featuring central air conditioning, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Just a short drive from the Walmart Supercenter and Marketfair North. Pool, gym, and business center.
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,455
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.
12-18 Park St. 2bdrm
12 Park St, Phoenix, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
Available 08/01/20 Lovely Phoenix - 2 bdrm, Great Locale, - Property Id: 182785 Many renovations done and ongoing! New responsive owner! Great location to go for walks with children, and or dog! Laundry area in each building.
108 Parker Avenue
108 Parker Avenue, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550 Contact us to schedule a showing.
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.
28 North Street 2
28 North Street, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$725
Camillus, NY 1 bedroom apt with a BEAUTIFUL view! - Property Id: 252283 Available immediately is a beautiful one bedroom apartment in the Village of Camillus.
902 Tulip St 2
902 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165 Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino) 2 bedroom $1275/month Heat and water included Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.
412 County Route 10, Townhouse B8
412 County Route 10, Oswego County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE WIFI, 7 ACRES, 5 MIN FROM EVERYTHING ( GREAT NORTHERN MALL, ROUTE 31, I 481, WEGMANS, WALMART, HOMEDEPOT) FAMILY AND PET FRIENDLY, 3 PARKING INCLUDED AND EVERY UNIT HAS A FULL BASEMENT 2/3 BEDS WITH WALK OUT BASEMENT, NEW LED LIGHTS & FREE