10 Apartments for rent in Baldwinsville, NY

Living in Baldwinsville

In Baldwinsville, it's not difficult to live as the locals do. Sure, it's a tiny village, but it has a sophisticated population hailing from all over the world, and it's used to welcoming thousands of visitors each year during tourist season. Just be sure to bring along some warm winter gear, and you'll be fine.

Speaking of climate, Baldwinsville has weather that's typical of central New York, so you can expect pleasantly warm-to-hot, humid summers. Be warned, however, it gets cold here in the winter, with snow and average January temps that can dip below the teens. Baldwinsville does get mild doses of snow, but unlike upstate residents, you should be able to handle it with a snow shovel rather than a bulldozer.

One of Baldwinsville's greatest assets is its sense of community, which is reflected in its many festivals throughout the year. Some are funky while others are traditional, but they all have an idiosyncratic local spin. For example, every July the Rotary Club sponsors Seneca River Days, which is highlighted by an "anything that floats" race, where participants can enter any type of floating (and "floating" is the operative word) vehicle as long as it doesn't cost more than fifty bucks to build. Basically, if it floats, you're already way ahead of the competition. There's also a popular Oktoberfest in September (when the temperatures are milder) that attracts visitors from the entire state.

For such a tiny spot, Baldwinsville has a large number of beautiful parks and trails to enjoy. One of the most popular is Mercer Park (North St and Charlotte St), a tranquil spot sitting beatifically on the Seneca River. There's a gazebo, a pavilion, benches, and basketballs courts. Another popular oasis is Community Park (off Rt 48), which offers nature trails and a boat launch. If you really want to get away, do what the locals do every weekend and head for South Shore West Trail, which offers riverfront walks and a boat docking area. During the summertime, locals are especially fond of visiting the beautiful Paper Mill Island across the shore, where there's an amphitheater that features live concerts and events throughout the warm weather season. You can also trek down the road a few miles to Lake Onondaga, a gorgeous resort area featuring a number of lush green parks. If you're into funky history, you'll get a kick out of the nearby Onandaga County Salt Museum; it's not a collection of cylindrical blue salt boxes, but rather shows the history of salt mining in the area.

Baldwinsville has a number of appealing, locally-owned restaurants, many of which feature dishes with fresh, regionally-sourced ingredients. A locals' favorite is Lock 24 (33 Water St), which offers a fantastic seafood sampler platter heaped with haddock, scallops, clams and shrimp. Another favorite local destination is the B'ville Diner (18 E Genessee St), which has been feeding the locals since 1934, thanks to specialties such as eggs Benedict with home fries and freshly-baked pie. The village is also home to several inviting bars, including Sammy Malone's (2 Oswego St), a classic neighborhood pub with a huge beer list and great pub grub.

There's still something of the serene fishing village about Baldwinsville, an atmosphere that reflects its historic dependence upon the Erie Canal and Seneca River, the two waterways that nurture the village and are responsible for its very existence. There's no ocean or beach nearby, just the sunset over the river to remind you that you're still in a picturesque waterfront town -- a million miles and two hours away from Manhattan. If you enjoy having your cake and eating it too, you're going to love it here.