All apartments in Baldwinsville
Find more places like 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baldwinsville, NY
/
6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2

6 Mc Harrie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6 Mc Harrie Street, Baldwinsville, NY 13027
Village of Baldwinsville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit Apt. 2 Available 06/15/20 Charming 2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 281138

This is beautifully restored apartment on the second floor of a charming brick house settled in the Village of Baldwinsville. Two bedrooms with large spacious closets and new carpet. The bathroom is upgraded and has a bathtub/shower and linen closet. There is a den off the kitchen with an on floor washer and dryer. The kitchen has hardwood floors , plenty of light, a dish washer and beautiful built in cabinets. The large windows through out bring in lots of light on the spacious living areas and the beautiful exposed brick walls, built in shelves and unique radiators. Off street parking and private back yard with yard maintenance provided. Walking distance to everything the Village of Baldwinsville has to offer. Close to 690 and the thruway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281138
Property Id 281138

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 have any available units?
6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwinsville, NY.
What amenities does 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 have?
Some of 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 pet-friendly?
No, 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baldwinsville.
Does 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 offer parking?
Yes, 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 does offer parking.
Does 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 have a pool?
No, 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 have accessible units?
No, 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landings at Meadowood
111 Pebblewood Lane
Baldwinsville, NY 13027

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYIthaca, NYLiverpool, NY
Oswego, NYRome, NY
Cayuga Heights, NYCortland, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversityCornell University
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry