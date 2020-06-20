6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unit Apt. 2 Available 06/15/20 Charming 2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 281138



This is beautifully restored apartment on the second floor of a charming brick house settled in the Village of Baldwinsville. Two bedrooms with large spacious closets and new carpet. The bathroom is upgraded and has a bathtub/shower and linen closet. There is a den off the kitchen with an on floor washer and dryer. The kitchen has hardwood floors , plenty of light, a dish washer and beautiful built in cabinets. The large windows through out bring in lots of light on the spacious living areas and the beautiful exposed brick walls, built in shelves and unique radiators. Off street parking and private back yard with yard maintenance provided. Walking distance to everything the Village of Baldwinsville has to offer. Close to 690 and the thruway.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281138

Property Id 281138



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5785555)