25 LAGRANGE AVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WALK TO VASSAR COLLEGE, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. ARLINGTON SCHOOLS. STUNNING COMPLETELY UPDATED 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT WITH NEW WASHER AND DRYER, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GORGEOUS CERAMIC TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.HIGH ENERGY EFFICIENT NATURAL GAS HEAT AND HOT WATER . FULL LENGTH REAR DECK FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING. PLENTY OF OFF STREET PARKING AND PRIVATE REAR YARD. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. APPLICATION,PROOF OF INCOME AND GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED.TENANT TO PAY THEIR AGENT FEE.