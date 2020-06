Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking

Mohawk Terrace Apartments is a Senior and Disabled apartment complex professionally managed by CRM Rental Management, Inc. This 6-story apartment complex caters to active seniors and offers a warm and friendly atmosphere for all of our residents. Enjoying your independence, developing new friendships, and participating in activities are all welcomed and encouraged in our community room.



(RLNE2428641)