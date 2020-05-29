All apartments in Amagansett
Amagansett, NY
7 La Foret Ln
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

7 La Foret Ln

7 La Foret Lane · (631) 589-8500
Location

7 La Foret Lane, Amagansett, NY 11937
Amagansett

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$64,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Rent this quintessential, private, tranquil, Hamptons luxury home set on 2+ acres in wonderful Amagansett. Enjoy the beautiful light, multiple balconies or step outside into the park-like yard and enjoy the heated, salt water pool. This home boasts Two En Suite Master Bedrooms on the second floor and 2 additional bedrooms on the main floor. The Restoration Hardware furniture gives this high-end home a relaxed feel. The bathrooms are newly renovated and pristine. The Living Room has a fireplace and 2-story vaulted ceiling. The 8' windows overlook the deck and pool. Play your favorite playlist over the Sonos speakers indoors and outside. The kitchen has everything you need to prepare an outstanding meal and includes a wine cooler and Keurig. Gather in the lovely Dining Room. This amazing home is open and airy with a welcoming vibe. The 2nd floor has a Sunny loft sitting area with huge windows, 2 window seats and doors out to a balcony. Make this your Home Sweet Home this Summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

