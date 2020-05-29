7 La Foret Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Rent this quintessential, private, tranquil, Hamptons luxury home set on 2+ acres in wonderful Amagansett. Enjoy the beautiful light, multiple balconies or step outside into the park-like yard and enjoy the heated, salt water pool. This home boasts Two En Suite Master Bedrooms on the second floor and 2 additional bedrooms on the main floor. The Restoration Hardware furniture gives this high-end home a relaxed feel. The bathrooms are newly renovated and pristine. The Living Room has a fireplace and 2-story vaulted ceiling. The 8' windows overlook the deck and pool. Play your favorite playlist over the Sonos speakers indoors and outside. The kitchen has everything you need to prepare an outstanding meal and includes a wine cooler and Keurig. Gather in the lovely Dining Room. This amazing home is open and airy with a welcoming vibe. The 2nd floor has a Sunny loft sitting area with huge windows, 2 window seats and doors out to a balcony. Make this your Home Sweet Home this Summer!