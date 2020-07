Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Property. 2 Bedroom 2 bath mobile on 5 acres. No indoor pets. Outdoor pets on approval and subject to a $150 per pet pet deposit. There is a barn on the property, but the use of the barn is prohibited. Interior has new flooring and paint. Listing Agent: Lana Melver Email Address: lana.melverc21@gmail.com Broker: Century 21 Sonoma Realty