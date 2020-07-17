Rent Calculator
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4560 Rutledge Street
4560 Rutledge Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fernley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4560 Rutledge Street, Fernley, NV 89408
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Backyard with covered patio. No pets.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4560 Rutledge Street have any available units?
4560 Rutledge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fernley, NV
.
Is 4560 Rutledge Street currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Rutledge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Rutledge Street pet-friendly?
No, 4560 Rutledge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fernley
.
Does 4560 Rutledge Street offer parking?
No, 4560 Rutledge Street does not offer parking.
Does 4560 Rutledge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 Rutledge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Rutledge Street have a pool?
No, 4560 Rutledge Street does not have a pool.
Does 4560 Rutledge Street have accessible units?
No, 4560 Rutledge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Rutledge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4560 Rutledge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4560 Rutledge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4560 Rutledge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
