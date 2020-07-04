All apartments in Fernley
1049 Pepper Ln
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

1049 Pepper Ln

1049 Pepper Lane · (775) 575-9999
Location

1049 Pepper Lane, Fernley, NV 89408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1049 Pepper Ln · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1803 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful house on the Golf Course for rent - Light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom golf course home. This home has everything! Central vac, fireplace, covered and open patios, a large kitchen with high quality cabinets, pantry and breakfast bar. Ceiling fans in both the great room and master bedroom. Master bath has large walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Large walk-in closet in master.
No smoking, no pets. Good credit and rental history. Tenant responsible for all utilities

(RLNE2442478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Pepper Ln have any available units?
1049 Pepper Ln has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1049 Pepper Ln have?
Some of 1049 Pepper Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Pepper Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Pepper Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Pepper Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1049 Pepper Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernley.
Does 1049 Pepper Ln offer parking?
No, 1049 Pepper Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1049 Pepper Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Pepper Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Pepper Ln have a pool?
No, 1049 Pepper Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Pepper Ln have accessible units?
No, 1049 Pepper Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Pepper Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Pepper Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 Pepper Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 Pepper Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
