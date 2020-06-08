1024 Westcreek Lane

Amenities

Welcome to a 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Northridge single family home. This home features 1,237 sqft on a quiet street. This rental is available for $1,500.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,500.00 and the property is available now.



This rental has a beautiful open floor plan; When entering the front door, you are greeted with a large living room, dining room, and kitchen great room with large windows and slider that offers a sunny interior with privacy; All of the bedrooms are on the opposite side of the common areas; The master bedroom has an en suite master bathroom with walk-in closet.



This property has new wood-like flooring and new blinds throughout the house.



Available now. Monthly Rent is $1,500.00. Security deposit is $1,500.00. First month's rent, security deposit, and last month's rent ($4,500.00) due before move-in. Twelve month lease required. Tenant pays for all utilities. Tenant supplies refrigerator and washer/dryer. Renter's insurance required. NO pets allowed. $45 non-refundable cash application fee required for each person over 18 (includes full credit report and background check). Minimum credit score required is 700. Income requirement: 33% debt to income ratio. Pay rent and submit maintenance requests online with our tenant website/app.



The following are required and will be verified: 700+ credit score, 33% debt to income ratio, stable employment, salary, stable income, good rental history with last 2 landlords, no evictions in all 50 states and no criminal record. Keep in mind your desired move-in date must not exceed 45 days after the rental is available.



We use Tenant Turner to pre-qualify applicants and schedule tours for our rentals. Please fill out the pre-qualification questionnaire to receive a link to our 3D tour. Please verify you meet this rentals requirements before requesting a tour. In-person tours are limited due to COVID-19; In-person tours will be the done during the lease signing process as a final step when submitting your deposits.



More info about securing this rental can be found on our website KDCrentals [dot] com.