Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly playground

Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM. You will love our affordable apartment homes, complete with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Our homes come with designed-for-you features and extras to make living here as easy as possible.



Unwind in the quiet solitude of your apartment or take advantage of our swimming pool and a fitness center. Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments has the features you and your family are looking for to live well, both inside your home and out.