Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
playground
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM. You will love our affordable apartment homes, complete with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Our homes come with designed-for-you features and extras to make living here as easy as possible.\n\nUnwind in the quiet solitude of your apartment or take advantage of our swimming pool and a fitness center. Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments has the features you and your family are looking for to live well, both inside your home and out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $800 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $900. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments has a pool.
Does Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments has accessible units.
Does Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments?