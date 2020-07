Los Pinones Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub extra storage oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage guest parking hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments green community internet access lobby package receiving

Los Pinones Apartment Homes is professionally operated, managed by Virtu Investments.



We offer Newly Renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms with generous square footage.



We are pet friendly.



“Live well” in the city, because we are close to everything Santa Fe, with easy access to Los Alamos!



Call today! We can't wait to serve you!