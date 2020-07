Amenities

Private apartment on a quiet street - Property Id: 112267



We are located on a quiet street that has very little traffic yet offers easy access to St Michaels and St Francis. This unit has a covered porch area and the access to the open backyard.



Here are the details:

1. back unit of a duplex house with covered porch and the access to open backyard space;

2. each bedroom has a closet with an additional closet in the living room and linen closet next to the bathroom;

3. we also provide access to the outside storage for an additional charge;

4. there are two parking spots for the off-street parking;

5. tenant is responsible for paying gas and electricity;

6. in addition to rent there is a $80 charge for water/sewer/garbage;

7. 12 month lease or longer.

No Pets Allowed



