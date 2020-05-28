All apartments in Santa Fe
807 Gildersleeve St B

807 Gildersleeve St · No Longer Available
Location

807 Gildersleeve St, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Don Gaspar

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit B Available 09/15/20 Casa Sueno - Property Id: 228878

Location, Location, Location. Located on a quiet residential street in the South Capital. Only a few blocks from the Capital and a short walk to the Plaza and Canyon rd. Light and bright 1 bedroom 1 bath Casita recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances, remodeled kitchen, off street parking and all utilities and wifi included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228878
Property Id 228878

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Gildersleeve St B have any available units?
807 Gildersleeve St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe, NM.
What amenities does 807 Gildersleeve St B have?
Some of 807 Gildersleeve St B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Gildersleeve St B currently offering any rent specials?
807 Gildersleeve St B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Gildersleeve St B pet-friendly?
No, 807 Gildersleeve St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 807 Gildersleeve St B offer parking?
Yes, 807 Gildersleeve St B does offer parking.
Does 807 Gildersleeve St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 Gildersleeve St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Gildersleeve St B have a pool?
No, 807 Gildersleeve St B does not have a pool.
Does 807 Gildersleeve St B have accessible units?
No, 807 Gildersleeve St B does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Gildersleeve St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Gildersleeve St B has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Gildersleeve St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Gildersleeve St B does not have units with air conditioning.
