807 Gildersleeve St B

Amenities
Unit B Available 09/15/20 Casa Sueno - Property Id: 228878
Location, Location, Location. Located on a quiet residential street in the South Capital. Only a few blocks from the Capital and a short walk to the Plaza and Canyon rd. Light and bright 1 bedroom 1 bath Casita recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances, remodeled kitchen, off street parking and all utilities and wifi included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228878
Property Id 228878
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5807627)