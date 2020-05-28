807 Gildersleeve St B

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Unit B Available 09/15/20 Casa Sueno - Property Id: 228878



Location, Location, Location. Located on a quiet residential street in the South Capital. Only a few blocks from the Capital and a short walk to the Plaza and Canyon rd. Light and bright 1 bedroom 1 bath Casita recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances, remodeled kitchen, off street parking and all utilities and wifi included in rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228878

Property Id 228878



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807627)