711 Paseo de Peralta 12
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

711 Paseo de Peralta 12

711 Paseo De Peralta · No Longer Available
Location

711 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Casa de Tres Lunas | 6 or 12 month lease - Property Id: 283725

Golden Moon is a private, furnished one bedroom upstairs apartment located in the courtyard. It has a full kitchen and dining area, comfortable living room, and fireplace.

Built in the early 1900's, Casa de Tres Lunas (House of Three Moons) is a small, quite boutique compound in the heart of historic downtown Santa Fe. Our apartments are exceptionally appointed with old-world Santa Fe charm. Enjoy southwestern ambiance in a relaxed private setting.

The Santa Fe Plaza, with its abundance of museums, galleries and restaurants and the world-renown Canyon Road art district are within a leisurely walk from Casa de Tres Lunas. Let Casa de Tres Lunas help you create a memorable Santa Fe experience.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283725
Property Id 283725

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5792107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 have any available units?
711 Paseo de Peralta 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe, NM.
What amenities does 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 have?
Some of 711 Paseo de Peralta 12's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 currently offering any rent specials?
711 Paseo de Peralta 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 pet-friendly?
No, 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 offer parking?
No, 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 does not offer parking.
Does 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 have a pool?
No, 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 does not have a pool.
Does 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 have accessible units?
No, 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Paseo de Peralta 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
