711 Paseo de Peralta 12

Casa de Tres Lunas | 6 or 12 month lease - Property Id: 283725



Golden Moon is a private, furnished one bedroom upstairs apartment located in the courtyard. It has a full kitchen and dining area, comfortable living room, and fireplace.



Built in the early 1900's, Casa de Tres Lunas (House of Three Moons) is a small, quite boutique compound in the heart of historic downtown Santa Fe. Our apartments are exceptionally appointed with old-world Santa Fe charm. Enjoy southwestern ambiance in a relaxed private setting.



The Santa Fe Plaza, with its abundance of museums, galleries and restaurants and the world-renown Canyon Road art district are within a leisurely walk from Casa de Tres Lunas. Let Casa de Tres Lunas help you create a memorable Santa Fe experience.

No Pets Allowed



