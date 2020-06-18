All apartments in Santa Fe
Find more places like 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Fe, NM
/
601 W. San Mateo Unit 70
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

601 W. San Mateo Unit 70

601 West San Mateo Road · (505) 772-0110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Fe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

601 West San Mateo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Fully Furnished Condo in the Desirable San Mateo Condos - Beautiful second level condo is fully furnished with utilities and DishNetwork! Nicely done with a small balcony to enjoy the outdoors. Other features include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a fully equipped Kitchen, two full bathrooms with deep tubs, Pella Windows and Doors for maximum efficiency, and much more! Lease can be 3 months or longer. Please contact Santa Fe Property Management, Luke Cordova, at 505-795-2470 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2714816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 have any available units?
601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 have?
Some of 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 currently offering any rent specials?
601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 pet-friendly?
No, 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 offer parking?
No, 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 does not offer parking.
Does 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 have a pool?
Yes, 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 has a pool.
Does 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 have accessible units?
No, 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 601 W. San Mateo Unit 70?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr
Santa Fe, NM 87505

Similar Pages

Santa Fe 1 BedroomsSanta Fe 2 Bedrooms
Santa Fe Apartments with ParkingSanta Fe Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Fe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity