601 W. San Mateo Unit 70

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Fully Furnished Condo in the Desirable San Mateo Condos - Beautiful second level condo is fully furnished with utilities and DishNetwork! Nicely done with a small balcony to enjoy the outdoors. Other features include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a fully equipped Kitchen, two full bathrooms with deep tubs, Pella Windows and Doors for maximum efficiency, and much more! Lease can be 3 months or longer. Please contact Santa Fe Property Management, Luke Cordova, at 505-795-2470 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2714816)