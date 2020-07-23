485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $2400
SQUARE FEET: 1,114
BEDROOMS:2
BATHS: 2
FLOORING: Tile
YARD: Small Fenced Yard
HEATING:Radiant Heat
COOLING: None
PETS: One small pet considered
STATUS: Available July 15th. Shown by Appointment
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Gas Stove Range Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stackable Washer & Dryer.
EXTRAS: Charming condo four-plex. Convenient to Plaza. One-car carport. Only one vehicle permitted. Tile floors, partial plaster walls. High Ceilings. Nice small fenced back yard.
Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT (Formerly Kokopelli Property Management)
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795.7914
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com
Charles Goodman, Qualifying Broker
