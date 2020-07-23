485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace

MONTHLY RENT: $2400



SQUARE FEET: 1,114



BEDROOMS:2



BATHS: 2



FLOORING: Tile



YARD: Small Fenced Yard



HEATING:Radiant Heat



COOLING: None



PETS: One small pet considered



STATUS: Available July 15th. Shown by Appointment



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Gas Stove Range Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stackable Washer & Dryer.



EXTRAS: Charming condo four-plex. Convenient to Plaza. One-car carport. Only one vehicle permitted. Tile floors, partial plaster walls. High Ceilings. Nice small fenced back yard.



Contact: Jeff Browne

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT (Formerly Kokopelli Property Management)

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.795.7914

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Charles Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!