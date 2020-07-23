All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B

485 Rio Grande Avenue · (505) 795-7914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

485 Rio Grande Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501
Historic St. Catherine's

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
MONTHLY RENT: $2400

SQUARE FEET: 1,114

BEDROOMS:2

BATHS: 2

FLOORING: Tile

YARD: Small Fenced Yard

HEATING:Radiant Heat

COOLING: None

PETS: One small pet considered

STATUS: Available July 15th. Shown by Appointment

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Gas Stove Range Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stackable Washer & Dryer.

EXTRAS: Charming condo four-plex. Convenient to Plaza. One-car carport. Only one vehicle permitted. Tile floors, partial plaster walls. High Ceilings. Nice small fenced back yard.

Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT (Formerly Kokopelli Property Management)
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795.7914
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Charles Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B have any available units?
485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B have?
Some of 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B offers parking.
Does 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B have a pool?
No, 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B have accessible units?
No, 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B has units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 Rio Grande Ave Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.
