Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:11 PM

450 Calle Redondo

450 Calle Redondo · (505) 820-6977
Location

450 Calle Redondo, Santa Fe, NM 87505
San Mateo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

Charming Santa Fe Style 3 Bedroom Home with 2 Car Garage in Town Wonderful newer home just south of downtown Santa Fe, near St. Vincent's Hospital with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open living/dining area nicely appointed kitchen, indoor and outdoor kiva fireplaces, washer/dryer and a great finished 2 car garage. Nice cul de sac close to everything. Private yard, high ceilings, and nice end finishes complete this comfortable newer home. No pets please. Available July 1. Tenant in place please allow for up to 24 hours notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Calle Redondo have any available units?
450 Calle Redondo has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 450 Calle Redondo currently offering any rent specials?
450 Calle Redondo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Calle Redondo pet-friendly?
No, 450 Calle Redondo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 450 Calle Redondo offer parking?
Yes, 450 Calle Redondo does offer parking.
Does 450 Calle Redondo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Calle Redondo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Calle Redondo have a pool?
No, 450 Calle Redondo does not have a pool.
Does 450 Calle Redondo have accessible units?
No, 450 Calle Redondo does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Calle Redondo have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 Calle Redondo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Calle Redondo have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 Calle Redondo does not have units with air conditioning.
