450 Calle Redondo

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Santa Fe Style 3 Bedroom Home with 2 Car Garage in Town Wonderful newer home just south of downtown Santa Fe, near St. Vincent's Hospital with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open living/dining area nicely appointed kitchen, indoor and outdoor kiva fireplaces, washer/dryer and a great finished 2 car garage. Nice cul de sac close to everything. Private yard, high ceilings, and nice end finishes complete this comfortable newer home. No pets please. Available July 1. Tenant in place please allow for up to 24 hours notice