4173 Big Sky Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

MONTHLY RENT: $2,200



SQUARE FEET: 1650



BEDROOMS: 3



BATHS: 2



FLOORING: Tile and Carpet



YARD: Open Property - Not Enclosed



HEATING: Gas Forced Air



COOLING: Ceiling Fan



PETS: Considered



STATUS:

Available and Shown by appointment, in person or video chat.



EXTRAS: Club house, weight room, pool, two car garage, walking paths



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Dishwasher, Washer/ Dryer.



Contact: Don Hurst

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.982.9036

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!