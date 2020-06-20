4173 Big Sky Rd

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $2,200
SQUARE FEET: 1650
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHS: 2
FLOORING: Tile and Carpet
YARD: Open Property - Not Enclosed
HEATING: Gas Forced Air
COOLING: Ceiling Fan
PETS: Considered
STATUS:
Available and Shown by appointment, in person or video chat.
EXTRAS: Club house, weight room, pool, two car garage, walking paths
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Dishwasher, Washer/ Dryer.
Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982.9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com
Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference
NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!