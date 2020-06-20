All apartments in Santa Fe
Find more places like 4173 Big Sky Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Fe, NM
/
4173 Big Sky Rd
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:27 AM

4173 Big Sky Rd

4173 Big Sky Road · (505) 982-9036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Fe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4173 Big Sky Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507
Nava Ade

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
MONTHLY RENT: $2,200

SQUARE FEET: 1650

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHS: 2

FLOORING: Tile and Carpet

YARD: Open Property - Not Enclosed

HEATING: Gas Forced Air

COOLING: Ceiling Fan

PETS: Considered

STATUS:
Available and Shown by appointment, in person or video chat.

EXTRAS: Club house, weight room, pool, two car garage, walking paths

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Gas Range, Dishwasher, Washer/ Dryer.

Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982.9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4173 Big Sky Rd have any available units?
4173 Big Sky Rd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4173 Big Sky Rd have?
Some of 4173 Big Sky Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4173 Big Sky Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4173 Big Sky Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4173 Big Sky Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4173 Big Sky Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4173 Big Sky Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4173 Big Sky Rd does offer parking.
Does 4173 Big Sky Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4173 Big Sky Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4173 Big Sky Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4173 Big Sky Rd has a pool.
Does 4173 Big Sky Rd have accessible units?
No, 4173 Big Sky Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4173 Big Sky Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4173 Big Sky Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4173 Big Sky Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4173 Big Sky Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4173 Big Sky Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr
Santa Fe, NM 87505

Similar Pages

Santa Fe 1 BedroomsSanta Fe 2 Bedrooms
Santa Fe Apartments with ParkingSanta Fe Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Fe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity