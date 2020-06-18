3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103

Amenities

The Lofts - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level. Available now! - This wonderful home or office loft features a contemporary open floor plan with plenty of natural light. A gorgeous new modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space, 2 bedrooms each walk out to a lovely patio space, 2 full bathrooms, and a full size washer & dryer. The loft has large tile flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Close to shopping, restaurants and the Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 movie theater.



2 Bedrooms

2 Full bathrooms

Tile floors in living area

Carpet in bedrooms

Central air conditioning

Forced air heating

Full size washer and dryer



Showings are done M-F during normal business hours.



1 small dog considered with additional pet deposit. NO large Dogs & NO Cats.



NO Smoking allowed inside the condo and NO Smoking permitted within 25 feet of any building.



$1550/month plus utilities on approved credit.

Security deposit = $1550 plus last month's rent



No Cats Allowed



