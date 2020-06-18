3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103

Amenities
The Lofts - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level. Available now! - This wonderful home or office loft features a contemporary open floor plan with plenty of natural light. A gorgeous new modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space, 2 bedrooms each walk out to a lovely patio space, 2 full bathrooms, and a full size washer & dryer. The loft has large tile flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Close to shopping, restaurants and the Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 movie theater.
2 Bedrooms
2 Full bathrooms
Tile floors in living area
Carpet in bedrooms
Central air conditioning
Forced air heating
Full size washer and dryer
Showings are done M-F during normal business hours.
1 small dog considered with additional pet deposit. NO large Dogs & NO Cats.
NO Smoking allowed inside the condo and NO Smoking permitted within 25 feet of any building.
$1550/month plus utilities on approved credit.
Security deposit = $1550 plus last month's rent
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2171759)