Santa Fe, NM
3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103

3600 Cerrillos Road · (505) 819-0050
Location

3600 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507
The Lofts on Cerrillos Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
media room
The Lofts - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level. Available now! - This wonderful home or office loft features a contemporary open floor plan with plenty of natural light. A gorgeous new modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space, 2 bedrooms each walk out to a lovely patio space, 2 full bathrooms, and a full size washer & dryer. The loft has large tile flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Close to shopping, restaurants and the Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 movie theater.

Amenities
2 Bedrooms
2 Full bathrooms
Tile floors in living area
Carpet in bedrooms
Central air conditioning
Forced air heating
Full size washer and dryer

Showings are done M-F during normal business hours.

1 small dog considered with additional pet deposit. NO large Dogs & NO Cats.

NO Smoking allowed inside the condo and NO Smoking permitted within 25 feet of any building.

$1550/month plus utilities on approved credit.
Security deposit = $1550 plus last month's rent

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2171759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 have any available units?
3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 have?
Some of 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 is pet friendly.
Does 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 offer parking?
No, 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 have a pool?
No, 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 have accessible units?
No, 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3600 Cerrillos Rd. #103 has units with air conditioning.
