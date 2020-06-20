All apartments in Santa Fe
2600 West Zia Rd L-3
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

2600 West Zia Rd L-3

2600 West Zia Road · (505) 375-1311
Location

2600 West Zia Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jun 25

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1BR 1BA 466sq. ft. downstairs condo with air conditioning and a kiva fireplace. Desirable living in the heart of Santa Fe's south side, this condo overlooks the fish pond and is close to the pool and laundry room. Located in the ridges, Tierra De Zia gated condominium community spread over 13.5 acres of natural vegetation, arroyos, fish ponds, wooden bridges, with swimming pool area and on-site laundry facility. All 10 minutes from the historic Santa Fe Plaza with all of its galleries, museums, shops and restaurants. One year lease. Please no pets.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 have any available units?
2600 West Zia Rd L-3 has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 have?
Some of 2600 West Zia Rd L-3's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 currently offering any rent specials?
2600 West Zia Rd L-3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 pet-friendly?
No, 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 offer parking?
Yes, 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 does offer parking.
Does 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 have a pool?
Yes, 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 has a pool.
Does 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 have accessible units?
No, 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2600 West Zia Rd L-3 has units with air conditioning.
