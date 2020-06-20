2600 West Zia Rd L-3

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

1BR 1BA 466sq. ft. downstairs condo with air conditioning and a kiva fireplace. Desirable living in the heart of Santa Fe's south side, this condo overlooks the fish pond and is close to the pool and laundry room. Located in the ridges, Tierra De Zia gated condominium community spread over 13.5 acres of natural vegetation, arroyos, fish ponds, wooden bridges, with swimming pool area and on-site laundry facility. All 10 minutes from the historic Santa Fe Plaza with all of its galleries, museums, shops and restaurants. One year lease. Please no pets.

