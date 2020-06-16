All apartments in Santa Fe
149-S Calle Ojo Feliz

149 Calle Ojo Feliz · (505) 470-0818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

149 Calle Ojo Feliz, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Arroyo Chamisa-Sol y Lomas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Lovely 2nd story end unit, with one bedroom and one full bath washer and dryer. Great views, in the community of Los Arroyos Condos. Located in the center of town and a couple minuets drive to the Plaza. The unit has a nice out door balcony and comes with access to all sporting amenities with tennis court, indoor lap pool that was completely rebuilt last year and has a work out room and club house. The water, sewer, refuse and heating bill are all included in the monthly rent. Pet will be considered. E-Z to see call today for your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz have any available units?
149-S Calle Ojo Feliz has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz have?
Some of 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz currently offering any rent specials?
149-S Calle Ojo Feliz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz pet-friendly?
Yes, 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz is pet friendly.
Does 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz offer parking?
No, 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz does not offer parking.
Does 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz have a pool?
Yes, 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz has a pool.
Does 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz have accessible units?
No, 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz does not have accessible units.
Does 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz have units with dishwashers?
No, 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz have units with air conditioning?
No, 149-S Calle Ojo Feliz does not have units with air conditioning.
