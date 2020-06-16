149-S Calle Ojo Feliz

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Lovely 2nd story end unit, with one bedroom and one full bath washer and dryer. Great views, in the community of Los Arroyos Condos. Located in the center of town and a couple minuets drive to the Plaza. The unit has a nice out door balcony and comes with access to all sporting amenities with tennis court, indoor lap pool that was completely rebuilt last year and has a work out room and club house. The water, sewer, refuse and heating bill are all included in the monthly rent. Pet will be considered. E-Z to see call today for your appointment.