Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Alameda Compound - Luxury 1 bedroom overlooking pool - Available June 2020. - Available early June 2020 is this 1 bedroom, 1 full bath condo in the highly desirable Alameda Compound.



Freshly painted plus brand new carpet installed June 19th. Extremely nice unit with covered balcony overlooking pool. This unit also comes with very large separate storage unit - many unit don't have the extra storage.



Located close to shopping and easy access, this compound is a perfect location for busy commuters or those who want to be in a luxury living area with secured access entry and gated parking area.



This property also has a wonderful pool area open during the summer months as well as a nicely equipped Gym open year-round.



Contact us today.



Features include:

1 bedroom

1 Full bath with Granite counter tops & slate floors

Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Granite counter tops in kitchen and slate floors

Washer & Dryer

Gas Fireplace

Central Heat & A/C

Balcony overlooking pool area

Very large storage room included



Gated parking area

Secured access to building



Private pool (in season)

Private Gym



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3451799)