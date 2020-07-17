All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:28 AM

132 Romero St Apt 6

132 Romero Street · (505) 982-9036
Location

132 Romero Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501
Historic Guadalupe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MONTHLY RENT: $1350

SQUARE FEET: ~615

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHS: 1

FLOORING: Brick & Carpet

YARD: Fenced Patio

HEATING: Wall Heater

COOLING: Ceiling Fans, portable ac unit available

PETS: Service Animals Only

STATUS:
Available Now
Shown by Appointment, either in person or by video call

EXTRAS: Charming 2 story, 1 bedroom loft, large closet, 2 off-street assigned parking spaces, convenient to the Railyard.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric stove/range, dishwasher, disposal, stacked washer & dryer

Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982-9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Romero St Apt 6 have any available units?
132 Romero St Apt 6 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Romero St Apt 6 have?
Some of 132 Romero St Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Romero St Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
132 Romero St Apt 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Romero St Apt 6 pet-friendly?
No, 132 Romero St Apt 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 132 Romero St Apt 6 offer parking?
Yes, 132 Romero St Apt 6 offers parking.
Does 132 Romero St Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Romero St Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Romero St Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 132 Romero St Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 132 Romero St Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 132 Romero St Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Romero St Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Romero St Apt 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Romero St Apt 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 Romero St Apt 6 has units with air conditioning.
