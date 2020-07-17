132 Romero St Apt 6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

MONTHLY RENT: $1350



SQUARE FEET: ~615



BEDROOMS: 1



BATHS: 1



FLOORING: Brick & Carpet



YARD: Fenced Patio



HEATING: Wall Heater



COOLING: Ceiling Fans, portable ac unit available



PETS: Service Animals Only



STATUS:

Available Now

Shown by Appointment, either in person or by video call



EXTRAS: Charming 2 story, 1 bedroom loft, large closet, 2 off-street assigned parking spaces, convenient to the Railyard.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric stove/range, dishwasher, disposal, stacked washer & dryer



Contact: Don Hurst

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.982-9036

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!