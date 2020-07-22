/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM
Studio apartments could offer the best of Rio Rancho living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public t... Read Guide >
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Studio
$770
408 sqft
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.
Results within 10 miles of Rio Rancho
Renaissance
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$685
359 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.
Raynolds Addition
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$725
432 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
Del Norte
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$675
413 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
Montogmery Park
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$794
700 sqft
Across the street from Del Norte High School and Montgomery Plaza, near public transportation. Stylish urban community of recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Parking available.
Uptown
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$895
530 sqft
North of I-40 in Uptown Albuquerque. Plenty of restaurants nearby. Heated swimming pool, fitness center and library are open to residents. Walk-in closets and reserved parking are included with each unit.
Montgomery Heights
Rock Creek Apartments
3135 Comanche Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$655
365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek Apartments in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Santa Barbara-Martineztown
523 Slate Ave NE
523 Slate Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$660
400 sqft
523 Slate Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Secure Cozy Casita - This Cozy Casita is located behind the main house, conveniently located 3-Minutes from The University of NM and Albuquerque's Downtown.
Siegel Select - Albuquerque II
5020 Ellison Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$971
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Albuquerque, NM! 5020 Ellison Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $199.
Siegel Select - Albuquerque
2500 University Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$906
265 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Albuquerque, NM! 2500 University Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87107 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $209.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Rio Rancho, NM
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Rio Rancho during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.
