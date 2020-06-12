All apartments in Mesilla
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2186 Calle de Guadalupe

2186 Calle De Guadalupe · (575) 526-9515
Location

2186 Calle De Guadalupe, Mesilla, NM 88005

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2186 Calle de Guadalupe · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Historic Mesilla Home - 2186 Calle De Guadalupe - 2BR - 1BA - No cats. Dogs Negotiable - $1995.00 - Furnished or Unfurnished. Length of lease negotiable from one month minimum. Two bedrooms, 1 bath in this beautiful adobe one block North of the Mesilla Plaza, on a corner lot. The property is completely gated with stucco walls with wrought iron. Two gates open to a drive-in area with access to two streets. There is plenty of room in the drive area to park up to 3 cars, and parking on the street. Lovely covered porch entry way & covered patio with Flagstone in the rear of the home. The house is completely tiled with Saltillo tile. Living room is spacious with a Kiva fireplace. Bedrooms are large especially the owner's suite. The kitchen has gorgeous wood cabinets, stainless steel sink & faucet, gas stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. There is a lovely eating area in the kitchen, sliding glass doors open to the patio.
Pets negotiable. No cats. Pet fees are $25 per pet per month. No pit bull or pit bull mixed breeds.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4666355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2186 Calle de Guadalupe have any available units?
2186 Calle de Guadalupe has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2186 Calle de Guadalupe have?
Some of 2186 Calle de Guadalupe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2186 Calle de Guadalupe currently offering any rent specials?
2186 Calle de Guadalupe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2186 Calle de Guadalupe pet-friendly?
Yes, 2186 Calle de Guadalupe is pet friendly.
Does 2186 Calle de Guadalupe offer parking?
No, 2186 Calle de Guadalupe does not offer parking.
Does 2186 Calle de Guadalupe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2186 Calle de Guadalupe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2186 Calle de Guadalupe have a pool?
No, 2186 Calle de Guadalupe does not have a pool.
Does 2186 Calle de Guadalupe have accessible units?
No, 2186 Calle de Guadalupe does not have accessible units.
Does 2186 Calle de Guadalupe have units with dishwashers?
No, 2186 Calle de Guadalupe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2186 Calle de Guadalupe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2186 Calle de Guadalupe has units with air conditioning.
