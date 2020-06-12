Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Historic Mesilla Home - 2186 Calle De Guadalupe - 2BR - 1BA - No cats. Dogs Negotiable - $1995.00 - Furnished or Unfurnished. Length of lease negotiable from one month minimum. Two bedrooms, 1 bath in this beautiful adobe one block North of the Mesilla Plaza, on a corner lot. The property is completely gated with stucco walls with wrought iron. Two gates open to a drive-in area with access to two streets. There is plenty of room in the drive area to park up to 3 cars, and parking on the street. Lovely covered porch entry way & covered patio with Flagstone in the rear of the home. The house is completely tiled with Saltillo tile. Living room is spacious with a Kiva fireplace. Bedrooms are large especially the owner's suite. The kitchen has gorgeous wood cabinets, stainless steel sink & faucet, gas stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. There is a lovely eating area in the kitchen, sliding glass doors open to the patio.

Pets negotiable. No cats. Pet fees are $25 per pet per month. No pit bull or pit bull mixed breeds.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4666355)