All apartments in Las Cruces
Find more places like 2892 Lookout Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Cruces, NM
/
2892 Lookout Ridge
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:25 AM

2892 Lookout Ridge

2892 Lookout Ridge Drive · (575) 526-9515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Cruces
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2892 Lookout Ridge Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2892 Lookout Ridge · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Executive Rental - 2892 Lookout Ridge - 4BR - 2.5BA - Pet Negotiable - Unobstructed Mountain Views - $2495.00 - Beautiful, stunning, southwest dream home with amazing views of the majestic Organ Mountains to the east and the New Mexico sunsets to the west. Pets negotiable. Pet fees apply. Four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage, 2942 SF, Built in 2007.
Gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight and opens up to the dining, living and great room. Cozy fireplace. Lease terms negotiable. Short term will be considered.

(RLNE4730488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2892 Lookout Ridge have any available units?
2892 Lookout Ridge has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2892 Lookout Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2892 Lookout Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2892 Lookout Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2892 Lookout Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2892 Lookout Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2892 Lookout Ridge does offer parking.
Does 2892 Lookout Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2892 Lookout Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2892 Lookout Ridge have a pool?
No, 2892 Lookout Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2892 Lookout Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2892 Lookout Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2892 Lookout Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2892 Lookout Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2892 Lookout Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2892 Lookout Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2892 Lookout Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonoma Palms
4260 Northrise Dr
Las Cruces, NM 88011
Park Place
3245 E University Ave
Las Cruces, NM 88011

Similar Pages

Las Cruces 3 BedroomsLas Cruces Apartments with Balcony
Las Cruces Apartments with ParkingLas Cruces Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Cruces Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity