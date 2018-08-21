Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Executive Rental - 2892 Lookout Ridge - 4BR - 2.5BA - Pet Negotiable - Unobstructed Mountain Views - $2495.00 - Beautiful, stunning, southwest dream home with amazing views of the majestic Organ Mountains to the east and the New Mexico sunsets to the west. Pets negotiable. Pet fees apply. Four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage, 2942 SF, Built in 2007.

Gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight and opens up to the dining, living and great room. Cozy fireplace. Lease terms negotiable. Short term will be considered.



(RLNE4730488)