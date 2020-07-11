Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:09 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Clovis, NM with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clovis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1013 B Laurelwood
1013 Laurelwood Dr, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$850
1330 sqft
1013 B Laurelwood Available 08/01/20 Condonminium in Colonial Park - Large 2 bedroom unit with single garage, open floor plan, 2 story, lawns are maintained, total electric unit with washer and dryer, all appliances. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5901103)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1905 Cameo
1905 Cameo Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$900
1110 sqft
Cute and Cozy Freshly Painted Home - This Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is conveniently located in the Cameo School District.Perfect For a small Family. Comes with Refrigerator, Stove, & dishwasher to fit all your needs.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2108 Jonquil Park
2108 Jonquil Park Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1852 sqft
Jonquil Park Home - Nice 3 bedroom - 2 bath with 2 car garage! Zia school district. Check this one out today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5284696)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3624 Weston St.
3624 Weston St, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON HOME ONLY 1 YEAR OLD - This large open floor plan home features many upgrades , 2 full baths, 3 bedrooms, all appliances included even a washer and dryer, double garage with electric opener, large fenced yard with auto sprinkler

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2913 Holmberg
2913 Holmberg Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1173 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom family home! - Lovely 3 bedroom - 2 full bath home with 2 car garage. Great fireplace in this home. Big yard for kids to play.. Don't miss out on this one! Easy access to Cannon AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3163308)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1316 Ash Unit A
1316 Ash Street, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Includes Washer & Dryer Large 2 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage - MUST SEE! Great for roommates. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Down stairs has a guest bath. All appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3901 Weston
3901 Weston St, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$890
1400 sqft
Cute home located on west side of Clovis. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house was built in 2010. It is energy star efficient, so your utility bills should be low! A private yard, covered parking, and nice kitchen area with bar.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Country Meadows
2220 Country Meadows Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1374 sqft
Natural light floods this home, creating the possibility for low electricity bills. Split floor plan w/upgraded bathrooms encourages tranquility.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4336 Springwood Dr.
4336 Springwood Drive, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2674 sqft
Outstanding Executive Home in Raintree , Mesa School District - With tall windows that bring in lots of light, this custom built beauty is an amazing home that will provide all the amenities to make life pleasant.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Starlite Dr.
201 Starlight Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1422 sqft
201 Starlite Dr.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Gidding Apt B
1015 Gidding Street, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
$625
850 sqft
This 1 Bdr 1 Ba Duplex come with Stove, Refrigerator and W/D Hookups. Unit also includes Window AC, Gas Wall Heater, Laminate Wood Flooring, Extra Closets, Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds, Fenced Yard. Tenant Pays Electric, Water and Gas.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
406 E 5th St Apt 1E
406 East 5th Street, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
This 1 Bdr 1 Ba apartment comes with Stove and Refrigerator. Unit also includes Refrigerated Air, Electric Heat, Pantry, Hard Wood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds, Walk In Closet. Pets welcome with monthly pet rent.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
3705 Springwood
3705 Springwood Drive, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2262 sqft
Great home in Raintree! 4 Bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, and over 2200 square feet. GIANT covered patio area and great yard space. Open Concept kitchen to living area and a large laundry room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
612 Shay Marie Court
612 Shay Marie Court, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2005 sqft
Come check out this INCREDIBLE HOME in the beautiful Foxwood estates! Walking into this house you will immediately see a great living room with tons of natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
2312 Fred Daugherty Avenue
2312 Fred Daugherty Avenue, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1754 sqft
GREAT HOME with lots of OPEN SPACE located on a spacious corner lot. This home has a large, eat in kitchen and a spacious living room great for entertaining lots of guests. The master bedroom has an ensuite master bath with a HUGE walk in closet.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
1281 Colonial Parkway
1281 Colonial Parkway, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1704 sqft
Come see this GREAT town home with magnificent golf course views within walking distance to the Golf club house. You will love this cute, 3 bedroom home with HUGE bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1901 Colonial Pkwy
1901 Colonial Parkway, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Desirable Neighborhood - 3 bedroom/ 2 bath/ 2 car garage. Carpet through out. Tile in downstairs bath. This beautiful townhouse sits on the golf course. Large upstairs master with balcony overlooking the golf course.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
204 Almond Tree Lane
204 Almond Tree Lane, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1588 sqft
204 Almond Tree Lane Available 04/20/20 204 Almond Tree Lane - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate office, 2 car garage, fenced yard, gated dog run,1588 sq ft, central heat & air, all electric, built in 2014, pet friendly with refundable pet deposit.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1913 Raintree Blvd.
1913 Raintree Boulevard, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
3176 sqft
1913 Raintree Blvd. Available 04/22/20 Raintree's Best Open Floor Plan, Large Rec Room and Pool Table too. - This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home has an amazing floor plan built for entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2312 Bob White
2312 Bobwhite Ct, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$635
1064 sqft
HOME NEAR CLOVIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE - Large home on quiet street, open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, covered carport, fenced yard, updated flooring, no pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE2642709)

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3748 Glenfield Dr.
3748 Glenfield Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1926 sqft
3748 Glenfield Dr. Available 07/06/20 Large rooms in this Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom in Mesa Elementary School District - This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home has tile floors in the living area and a corner fireplace in the living room.

1 of 9

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
3520 D Adenmore Ct.
3520 Adenmor Ct, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
1435 sqft
3520 D Adenmore Ct. Available 01/28/20 COLONIAL PARK CONDOMINIUM - Large condo over 1200 sq feet in this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit, with soaring ceiling to second story, master bedroom includes a loft/study.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
1704 Morse Avenue
1704 Morse Avenue, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1381 sqft
Come see this cozi, updated home with-in walking distance of the new Parkview elementary! Great master bedroom with en suite master bathroom with double vanity and 3 walk in closets. Great backyard with a storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1387 Rose Dr.
1387 Rose Drive, Curry County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1875 sqft
AMAZING COUNTRY PROPERTY MINUTES FROM CAFB - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home home features a wonderful great room with fireplace, formal dining, eat in kitchen, laundry room, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clovis, NM

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clovis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

