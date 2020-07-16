All apartments in Bernalillo County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:11 AM

65 Shady Oak Cir

65 Shady Oak Circle · (505) 250-1250
Location

65 Shady Oak Circle, Bernalillo County, NM 87059

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 65 Shady Oak Cir · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
guest suite
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home in Tijeras, NM - Remarkable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with lots to offer. Bookcases frame picture window in the living room, great kitchen with chefs prep counter, dining room with electric fireplace and more views. Upstairs master suite & tile bathroom with large closet. Family room has kitchenette with micro & fridge. Two stacked sunrooms for solar gain & treetop views. Private guest suite downstairs. Large laundry room, mud room, 2-car garage, paved access. Lush, low maintenance landscaping and several sitting areas with incredible views. Call Liz for more information or a showing, (505) 250-1250.

(RLNE1878677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

