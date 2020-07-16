65 Shady Oak Cir

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home in Tijeras, NM - Remarkable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with lots to offer. Bookcases frame picture window in the living room, great kitchen with chefs prep counter, dining room with electric fireplace and more views. Upstairs master suite & tile bathroom with large closet. Family room has kitchenette with micro & fridge. Two stacked sunrooms for solar gain & treetop views. Private guest suite downstairs. Large laundry room, mud room, 2-car garage, paved access. Lush, low maintenance landscaping and several sitting areas with incredible views. Call Liz for more information or a showing, (505) 250-1250.



