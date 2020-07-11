/
apartments with washer dryer
50 Apartments for rent in Williamstown, NJ with washer-dryer
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It’s apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Results within 1 mile of Williamstown
102 MATISSE WAY
102 Matisse Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2492 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID-19 REGULATIONS - IF ANYONE IS SICK, PLEASE DO NOT GO INTO PROPERTY. PLEASE USE MASK AND GLOVES.
Results within 5 miles of Williamstown
6 BUENA COURT
6 Buena Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1012 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautiful upper level condo with two bedrooms and one bath and open floor plan. . It is extremely clean, well kept with newer HVAC system and new Hot Water Heater.
226 KEATS COURT
226 Keats Court, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1606 sqft
Must see this completely upgraded 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath located in Terrestria community in Sicklerville, NJ. Conveniently located to Philadelphia, AC Expressway & Rt. 42. The 2,396.70SF townhouse features numerous upgrades.
14 BERKSHIRE ROAD
14 Berkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Clean townhouse with recent upgrades. New kitchen cabinets, fresh flooring throughout and remodeled bathroom. Get out of the heat this property has central air and on-site second floor laundry...washer and dryer included!
2 CORONA COURT
2 Corona Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1508 sqft
Corner Property with a huge fenced in yard, with a brick patio to enjoy. New carpet installed in the Living Room, Staircase, Hallway and into all three bedrooms. Living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings.
13 DESMOND RUN
13 Desmond Run, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1542 sqft
Newly Updated Two Story Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central air, washer, dryer and refrigerator, and more newer appliances! Fresh paint, newer w/w, update bath and kitchen, all ready for you to move in and make a home.
1207 HAWTHORNE COURT
1207 Hawthorne Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
Location is everything! Welcome to the Meadows, one of the most in-demand, and well-kept communities in Washington Twp. Plenty of open common areas to walk or run. Access to the Swimming pool and clubhouse for those special events.
109 KENWOOD DRIVE
109 Kenwood Drive, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
912 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely updated 2 Bedroom Condo in Desirable Kenwood. You will appreciate the open floor plan of the living room and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Williamstown
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
784 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5. 1 bathroom with a large open spaced kitchen and living room area.
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5900536)
529 Ellis St.
529 Ellis Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reasonably priced and cozy- short walk to Rowan. - Property Id: 275590 Two-story Colonial- (3) bedroom, (1.5) baths with wood flooring throughout and ceramic tile at baths.
229 Pomona Ave.
229 Pomona Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
912 sqft
3-Bedroom House near Rowan University - Property Id: 97260 3-bedroom house located in a quiet neighborhood approximately 1/4 mile from Rowan's campus. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Eat-in Kitchen. - Spacious Living Room.
5 N ARLINGTON AVENUE
5 North Arlington Avenue, Berlin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2543 sqft
Step into this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. This unit was renovated from top to bottom.
240 MORRIS AVE
240 Morris Avenue, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
855 sqft
This Blackwood rental home is a side-by-side twin with driveway parking and big back yard. The living room has lots of windows for natural light. Off of the living room is the largest of the 3 bedrooms.
2067 ERIAL ROAD
2067 Erial Rd, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Completely renovated sprawling 4 bed, 2 bath Rancher sitting on an over sized lot. Home features upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, new carpeting, paint, heater, and air conditioner.
32 Zane St
32 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer.
